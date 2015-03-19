BRIEF-Tianjin Motor Dies to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11
May 5 Tianjin Motor Dies Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/ahQBdG Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
STOCKHOLM, March 19 Swedish truck maker Volvo said on Thursday shipments of its trucks fell 1 percent year-on-year in February, worse than expected, weighed down primarily by a slow economy in Brazil.
The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts was for deliveries at the maker of Volvo, Mack, UD Trucks and Renault trucks to come in flat year-on-year.
Volvo said deliveries rose 13 percent in its biggest market, Europe, while they were up 32 percent in North America. Shipments in Asia fell 9 percent.
The group said a 73 percent fall in Latin America was "primarily due to lower deliveries in Brazil where a slow economic development combined with more stringent financing terms for buying trucks has significantly reduced demand". (Reporting by Stockholm newsroom; Editing by Simon Johnson)
May 5 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 11 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/9nOjeh Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)