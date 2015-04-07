STOCKHOLM, April 7 North American heavy truck
orders amounted to 25,100 units in March, a six-month low and
down 9 percent year-on-year, according to preliminary data from
ACT Research released on Thursday last week.
"March's orders marked the end of a twenty-five month streak
of consecutive year-over-year gains," ACT market analyst Steve
Tam said in a statement.
"Rather than signalling weakness in the market, March's
lower intake is more akin to turning the tap down as the pool
nears the full mark."
