STOCKHOLM, April 7 North American heavy truck orders amounted to 25,100 units in March, a six-month low and down 9 percent year-on-year, according to preliminary data from ACT Research released on Thursday last week.

"March's orders marked the end of a twenty-five month streak of consecutive year-over-year gains," ACT market analyst Steve Tam said in a statement.

"Rather than signalling weakness in the market, March's lower intake is more akin to turning the tap down as the pool nears the full mark."

(Reporting by Oskar von Bahr, Editing by Simon Johnson)