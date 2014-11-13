STOCKHOLM Nov 13 Volvo Volvo CE transfers backhoe loaders and motor graders to SDLG to improve profitability

* As part of the Volvo Group's ongoing activities to improve profitability and reduce costs, Volvo Construction Equipment will discontinue development and production of its current product line of Volvo-branded backhoe loaders and motor graders

* In the future, these products will instead be manufactured by Volvo CE's Chinese company SDLG

* Combined with other efficiency enhancement measures, this will result in a workforce reduction of about 1,000 employees, of whom the majority are in Poland, the US and Brazil