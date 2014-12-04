BRIEF-Bahrain's National Hotels Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 720,436 dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago
STOCKHOLM Dec 4 Volvo Ab
* Volvo issues hybrid bond
* Has issued a hybrid bond via its wholly owned subsidiary Volvo Treasury AB, amounting to EUR 1.5 bn
* The hybrid bond consists of a 0.9 billion euro tranche, with a first call after 5.5 years and a maturity in 60.5 years, carrying an initial coupon of 4.20 percent and a second 0.6 billion tranche, with a first call after 8.25 years and a maturity in 63.25 years, carrying an initial coupon of 4.85 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Daniel Dickson)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 720,436 dinars versus 1.1 million dinars year ago
DUBAI, April 23 Saudi Arabia's stock market is set to get a boost on Sunday, improving sentiment in other regional markets, after King Salman issued a royal decree on Saturday restoring financial allowances for Saudi civil servants and military personnel.