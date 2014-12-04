STOCKHOLM Dec 4 Volvo Ab

* Volvo issues hybrid bond

* Has issued a hybrid bond via its wholly owned subsidiary Volvo Treasury AB, amounting to EUR 1.5 bn

* The hybrid bond consists of a 0.9 billion euro tranche, with a first call after 5.5 years and a maturity in 60.5 years, carrying an initial coupon of 4.20 percent and a second 0.6 billion tranche, with a first call after 8.25 years and a maturity in 63.25 years, carrying an initial coupon of 4.85 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Daniel Dickson)