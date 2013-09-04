GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Sept 4 Geely-owned carmaker
Volvo Cars expects to sell more than 50,000 cars in China this
year, Chief Executive Hakan Samuelsson said on Wednesday.
Volvo, wholly owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group
Co., in 2012 sold nearly 42,000 cars in China, and
37,700 in the January through August period this year.
"I think we will land above 50,000 this year, I can promise
that much without worrying too much. So of course it will be
clearly better, we will continue to see the trend we are seeing
currently," Samuelsson told a news conference.
The Sweden-based company, bought from Ford Motor Co.
amid a crisis for the auto industry in 2010, reported on
Wednesday an operating loss of 577 million Swedish crowns
($87.20 million) for the first half of the year.
($1 = 6.6171 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom)