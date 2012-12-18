STOCKHOLM Dec 18 Chinese-owned Volvo Car Corporation is expecting roughly flat sales next year but has no plans at present to cut more staff in its production, its top executive said.

Asked in an interview with newspaper Dagens Industri if the company was budgeting for sales of 400,000 to 410,000 cars next year, roughly on par or slightly below this year's level, Volvo Cars Chief Executive Hakan Samuelsson said: "Yes, we are expecting something in that order of magnitude.

"That is the level where we see the market bottoming out," he was quoted as saying in the business daily's Tuesday edition.

The company, sold by Ford Motor Co to China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Ltd in 2010, sold 450,000 cars last year and has an ambitious target to reach 800,000 in 2020, but so far this year weak demand has weighed heavily on sales.

This has seen Volvo cut output and staff at its main production plants, located in western Sweden and in Ghent, Belgium, in the face of the dismal market demand in Europe as well as lacklustre sales of Volvos in China.

Samuelsson, who replaced the ousted Stefan Jacoby as chief executive earlier this year, said that while scattered measures to bring down costs for white-collar were being discussed, no further cuts where planned for production staff.

"We have now basically let go all temporary employees in Sweden and in Belgium there are only a few left," he said.

Samuelsson said the company had a list of savings measures to run through that would enable the Gothenburg-based carmaker to adjust to the soft market demand and which would give it the ability to reach break-even.

Earlier this month, Samuelsson said it would be difficult to reach break-even at the operating level in 2012. (Editing by Mike Nesbit)