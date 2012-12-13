STOCKHOLM Dec 13 Chinese-owned car maker Volvo
said on Thursday it had signed a loan agreement with China
Development Bank.
Volvo Car group said in a statement the parties had, as a
first step under the deal, signed a 922 million euro ($1.2
billion) loan with a maturity in 2020 that Volvo would use to
refinance current loans.
The new loan would improve Volvo Cars' loan maturity
structure with around 600 million euro in the coming years, it
said.
Sweden's debt office said separately that Volvo Cars had
paid back a loan from the European Investment Bank ahead of time
following the agreement with China Development Bank.
