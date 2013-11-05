STOCKHOLM Nov 5 Chinese-owned carmaker Volvo
Car Group said on Tuesday sales of its cars rose 3.7 percent
year-on-year in October as growth in China helped it to its
fourth straight month of rising sales.
The Sweden-based company sold 36,127 cars in October as
sales shot up 50 percent in China and 13 percent in countries
outside core European countries, the United States and China,
eclipsing declines in Europe and the United States.
The company, which ran a loss in the first half of the year,
said in a statement that China was its single biggest market for
the second straight month in October.
Volvo is looking to strong growth in China, the home of its
parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., to propel it
toward a target of roughly doubling sales to 800,000 cars by
2020.
After suffering dismal sales last year, sales of Volvo
models such as the S60 and XC60 have lately begun picking up in
many of its markets though weakness in North America,
traditionally its largest market by far, has lingered.
For the January to October period, sales were down 0.2
percent.
