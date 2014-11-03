(Corrects in first paragraph to say 16th month of growth, not fourth, and in last paragraph, to omit reference to first-half loss; also changes to say last month U.S. sales were up 11.4 percent, not fell sharply)

STOCKHOLM Nov 3 Chinese-owned automaker Volvo Car Group said on Monday sales of its cars rose 12.6 percent in October from the same month a year ago, logging a 16th straight month of growth on the back of strong demand in China and Europe.

The Sweden-based company sold 40,680 cars in the month as sales expanded 36 percent in China and 12.1 percent in Europe.

Year-to-date, sales were up 9.5 percent at 379,880 vehicles.

"China, Volvo Cars' largest market, reported October sales of 6,917 cars ... and the accumulated sales result for the first ten months of the year has already passed the full-year result for 2013," the company said in a statement.

Volvo is banking on strong growth in China, the home of its parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co, to double sales to 800,000 cars by 2020 and gain economies of scale to compete with luxury brands such as BMW, Daimler's Mercedes and Volkswagen's Audi.

The company said the UK led growth in Europe while sales expanded 1.4 percent in the United States after rising 11.4 percent the previous month. (Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Susan Thomas and David Holmes)