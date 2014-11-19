* Sees U.S. sales above 100,000 cars in medium term
* Seeks to reverse decade of falling U.S. sales
* Complete model revewal over 5 years to underpin goal
STOCKHOLM, Nov 19 Chinese-owned Volvo Car Group
said on Wednesday a sweeping overhaul of its model range over
the next five years would propel its long-suffering sales
volumes in the United States back above 100,000 cars per year.
Strong growth in China and more modest gains in Europe have
helped Volvo grow sales for 16 straight months. However,
turnover in the United States, once its biggest market but now
eclipsed by China, has been eroding over the past decade.
Volvo, bought by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co.
from Ford Motor Co. in 2010, said it expected to reach its
sales target "in the medium term" and sought to dispel doubts it
had a future in the vast U.S. market.
The Swedish car brand is up against much larger luxury
rivals at a time when the global industry is shifting to a
smaller number of vehicle platforms to exploit economies of
scale while offering a broader array of models.
Volvo Chief Executive Hakan Samuelsson believes Volvo can
compete with a more focused offering and just one core engine
family.
"Volvo is in the US to stay. Not only will we stay, we will
prosper," Samuelsson said in a statement. We sold over 100,000
cars a year in the US in the past. Our initial aim is to get
back to that level and in the longer term surpass it."
Volvo, which expects to sell only about 60,000 cars in U.S.
this year, is seeking to generate enough global sales to support
the billions of dollars in investment in new vehicles needed to
remain viable in a cut-throat car industry.
Volvo last sold more than a 100,000 cars in the United
States in 2007, its best year globally before a sharp downturn
hit auto sales across the world as the financial crisis struck.
U.S. auto industry sales rose to more than 15 million vehicles
last year.
The Gothenburg-based car maker aims to nearly double annual
sales to 800,000 cars by 2020 and stake out a claim in a premium
market dominated by Daimler's Mercedes-Benz, BMW
and Volkswagen's Audi.
Volvo said the plan to revive its U.S. fortunes also
included doubling its marketing budget, developing its dealer
network to support its new products and bolstering its service
business. It has already replaced some top management there.
