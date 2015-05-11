(Corrects second paragraph to remove reference to Ridgeville)
* $500 million investment seen initially creating 2,000 jobs
* Production to start 2018 and quickly reach 100,000 a year
* China-owned Volvo Cars looking to reverse US sales decline
By Edward Taylor
PARIS/DETROIT, May 11 Sweden's Volvo Cars has
chosen a site in South Carolina for a $500 million investment in
its first U.S. plant, it said on Monday, targeting a bigger
share of the increasingly competitive North American premium
market.
Work will begin this year on the factory in Berkeley County,
with production due to start in 2018 and quickly reach 100,000
vehicles a year.
The investment is part of a drive by China's Geely
, which bought Volvo Cars from Ford in 2010, to
rebuild a brand that ran into trouble in the financial crisis.
"This is a clear sign of commitment to the revival of our
U.S. business," Volvo Cars Chief Executive Hakan Samuelsson said
in embargoed comments made before the announcement.
But the move coincides with toughening competition in the
North American luxury car market.
Rivals have been ramping up capacity, with many choosing
Mexico for its lower wages, non-unionized workforce and access
to the United States and other export markets under a raft of
free-trade deals.
In total, North American production capacity is set to rise
more than 10 percent over five years to 19.6 million light
vehicles in 2020, according to WardsAuto forecasts -- with most
of the gain coming from new plant investments.
Germany's Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz
are among luxury carmakers that have recently
announced new production capacity in the region.
Under Geely's ownership, Volvo has stepped up model
investments and added a pair of Chinese factories to its two
older European plants.
In the United States, where its sales fell 8 percent to
56,000 vehicles last year, the production investment is key to a
medium-term pledge to return to 100,000 annual deliveries.
Volvo also faces tougher indigenous competition from the
resurgent Lincoln and Cadillac brands, as parents Ford and
General Motors invest a combined $14.5 billion to revamp
their line-ups.
Samuelsson acknowledged the tougher U.S. market conditions,
while maintaining they would not thwart Volvo's plans.
"We have a premium brand that is very different," he said.
Mexico was also on Volvo's initial "long list", he said,
eventually whittled down to South Carolina and Georgia.
Transport links including harbour access were among the
decisive considerations that ultimately weighed in South
Carolina's favour, according to the carmaker.
"Logistics was one of the most important factors" for a
plant that will import large numbers of parts and export some
vehicles, Samuelsson said, adding union representation was "not
a relevant factor".
According to an environmental permit application filed for
the Berkeley County site, the new factory will initially create
2,000 jobs.
Volvo declined to comment on longer-term production goals
but said it ultimately planned to employ as many as 4,000
workers -- suggesting the initial 100,000 vehicle output could
approximately double if sales ambitions are realised.
