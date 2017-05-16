BRIEF-Indluplace Properties to raise r475 million via accelerated book build
* Proposes an equity raise of approximately r475 million through issue of new shares
BOCHUM, Germany May 16 Germany's biggest residential real estate company Vonovia plans to provide more precise earnings guidance when it presents first-quarter financial results on May 24, its chief executive said.
"The first three months of the year look very good," Rolf Buch said, according to the prepared text of a speech he is holding at Vonovia's annual general meeting on Tuesday.
So far, the group expects its 2017 core profit (FFO I) to rise to between 830 and 850 million euros, not factoring in about 60 million euros of earnings from Austrian property group Conwert, which it agreed to acquire in September. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Edward Taylor)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Jiangsu HanRui Investment Holding Co.,Ltd.'s Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB +'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the 'BB+' long-term foreign-currency ratings on the USD490 million 4.9% senior unsecured notes due 2019 issued by Hanrui Overseas Investment Co., Ltd. The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Hanru