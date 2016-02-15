FRANKFURT Feb 15 Thomas Zinnoecker, the deputy-CEO of Germany's biggest real estate group Vonovia has left the company, the company said on Monday.

Reuters had reported last year that Zinnoecker -- who headed property group Gagfah until its merger with Deutsche Annington, which was later renamed to Vonovia -- was leaving for CVC-owned metering firm ista.

Vonovia last week failed to win the necessary support for a 9.9 billion euro hostile offer for Deutsche Wohnen, which would have been Germany's largest property deal ever. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Christoph Steitz)