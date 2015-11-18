FRANKFURT Nov 18 German real estate group Vonovia said it would buy IVV Immobiliengruppe, which manages about 16,000 residential flats.

The parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price, Vonovia said in a statement on Wednesday. It said it expected synergies from the deal but did not say how much it would save.

By early 2016, Vonovia said it would be managing about 90,000 units - 80,000 residential flats and 10,000 commercial properties - keeping it firmly installed as Germany's biggest property manager. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)