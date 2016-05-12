DUESSELDORF, Germany May 12 Germany's biggest
residential property group Vonovia expects further
consolidation of the country's real estate market, its chief
executive said on Thursday, adding the company was examining
potential acquisition targets carefully.
Vonovia, which this year failed to take over its biggest
rival Deutsche Wohnen, will not pursue other listed
companies in the near future, CEO Rolf Buch told shareholders at
Vonovia's annual general meeting.
Tempering hopes for acquisitions soon, he said Vonovia would
focus on organic growth for now by further optimising its
finance costs and by using it's economies of scale.
