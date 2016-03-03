BRIEF-Mittel to issue bonds due 2023 for up to EUR 175 mln
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT BOARD APPROVED TO ISSUE A 2017 - 2023 BOND FOR 99 MILLION EUROS WHICH CAN BE INCREASED TO 124 MILLION EUROS
FRANKFURT, March 3 Germany's biggest residential property company Vonovia on Thursday posted a stronger than expected rise in profit from operations last year and proposed a 27 percent increase in its dividend, in line with expectations.
Funds from operations, a measure of recurring free cash flow considered key for real estate companies, rose to 608 million euros in 2015 from 287 million a year earlier, outpacing the highest forecast of 597 million in a Reuters poll and the company's own guidance for up to 600 million. The poll average was 568 million.
Vonovia proposed a dividend of 0.94 euros per share, compared with consensus for 0.95 euros. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 542,456 ZLOTYS VERSUS 61,108 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO