FRANKFURT May 12 Germany's biggest residential property company Vonovia on Thursday raised its full-year guidance after its first-quarter core profit jumped 58 percent, beating analysts' expectations for a 54 percent increase.

Funds from operations (FFO), a measure of recurring free cash flow considered key for real estate companies, rose to 186.3 million euros ($212.79 million) in the three months through the end of March, up from 118.0 million a year earlier.

Analysts had on average forecasted an FFO I of 179 million euros.

($1 = 0.8755 euros) (Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Maria Sheahan)