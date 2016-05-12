FRANKFURT May 12 Germany's biggest residential
property company Vonovia on Thursday raised its
full-year guidance after its first-quarter core profit jumped 58
percent, beating analysts' expectations for a 54 percent
increase.
Funds from operations (FFO), a measure of recurring free
cash flow considered key for real estate companies, rose to
186.3 million euros ($212.79 million) in the three months
through the end of March, up from 118.0 million a year earlier.
Analysts had on average forecasted an FFO I of 179 million
euros.
($1 = 0.8755 euros)
(Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Maria Sheahan)