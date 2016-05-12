* Lifts funds from operations forecast to 720-740 mln euros
* Past acquisitions boost Q1 profit
* CEO says on the lookout for more purchases
(Adds guidance range, CEO comments)
FRANKFURT, May 12 Germany's biggest residential
property company Vonovia raised its full-year
financial guidance on Thursday and said it was on the lookout
for acquisitions after past purchases bolstered its quarterly
core profit.
Vonovia said it now saw funds from operations (FFO), a
measure of recurring free cash flow key for real estate
companies, of 720-740 million euros ($822-845 million) this
year, compared with previous guidance for 690-710 million.
The company got a strong boost last year from the
integration of acquisitions Gagfah and Suedewo and now manages
almost 400,000 apartments around the country.
"We see further potential for acquisitions and are
constantly looking at portfolios with over 1,000 apartments,"
Chief Executive Rolf Buch told journalists during a conference
call.
He didn't name specific portfolios but said apartments were
becoming more expensive.
"We don't see a change in the flow of offerings, but rather
in the prices going up and oftentimes price expectations don't
match," Buch said.
Last year, Vonovia launched an 11-billion-euro hostile
takeover bid for its biggest rival Deutsche Wohnen,
but in late February said the deal had collapsed due to a lack
of support from the target's shareholders.
Vonovia's first-quarter core "FFO I" jumped 58 percent to
186.3 million euros, beating analysts' average forecast for 179
million in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.8757 euros)
(Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Mark
Potter)