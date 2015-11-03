* Sees 2015 funds from operations at 590-600 mln eur
* Sees 2016 funds from operations at 690-710 mln eur
* 9-month funds from operations up 111 pct to 432 mln eur
* Says selling 20,000 apartments, will cut debt
* Shares up 1.2 percent in flat market
By Jonathan Gould and Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT, Nov 3 German property group Vonovia
raised its earnings guidance for this year after
operating profit more than doubled in the first nine months,
potentially strengthening its hand in a planned hostile bid for
peer Deutsche Wohnen.
Helped by the quick integration of a clutch of acquisitions,
Vonovia now expects funds from operations - its profit after
interest and tax - of 590-600 million euros ($650-661 million)
this year, compared with a forecast of 560-580 million euros
given in August.
Chief Executive Rolf Buch said on a conference call he would
embark on a roadshow in coming days to discuss Vonovia's
financial performance and its planned hostile bid for Deutsche
Wohnen.
The proposed offer, which Vonovia's investors need to
approve at a Nov. 30 shareholder meeting, is attractive and will
not be increased, Buch said. Deutsche Wohnen's CEO has called
the approach value-destroying.
He added Vonovia did not want to become a minority
shareholder in Deutsche Wohnen should it fail to win more than
50 percent of the target's stock.
After Vonovia successfully integrated five peers and reached
promised synergy targets, a takeover of Deutsche Wohnen would be
just as successful, Buch said.
Vonovia, which changed its name from Deutsche Annington and
joined Germany's Dax index of blue-chip companies in
September, said funds from operations jumped to 432 million
euros in the first nine months from 205 million in the same
period last year.
The company said it was ahead of schedule in the integration
of Gagfah, the property company it took over in March, with the
combination underpinning an expected rise in funds from
operations to 690-710 million euros in 2016.
Following the subsequent takeovers of property companies
Franconia and Suedewo Group, Vonovia's portfolio was valued at
23.1 billion euros at the end of September, compared with 12.8
billion a year earlier.
Vonovia said it was also selling about 20,000 residential
units - one 600 million euro deal, with LEG Immobilien
, was announced late on Monday - with the proceeds
helping to cut group debt.
About 5,000 refugees are currently living in some of
Vonovia's 347,000 apartments, of which only 3.2 percent are
vacant. "Hopefully it will be much more soon," Buch said, adding
the group would focus on adding floors to existing buildings.
German authorities are scrambling to find places for the
thousands of refugees streaming into Germany from the Middle
East, Africa and Afghanistan every day. Tens of thousands are
living in tents as winter approaches.
($1 = 0.9076 euros)
