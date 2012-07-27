BRIEF-Standard Life Private Equity net assets at March end 567.2 mln stg
* Net asset value ("NAV") produced a total return of 7.4 pct and its share price delivered a total return of 16.3 pct
ZURICH, July 26 Swiss bank Vontobel's profit for the first half of the year fell 15 percent from a year ago and it said business in the months ahead would likely be subdued given the economic crisis in Europe.
It recorded a profit of 66.6 million Swiss francs for the first half, hit by weak financial markets and low client activity. Net new money inflows of 5.3 billion francs were up from a year earlier.
* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT CEO ROMAN JEDRZEJEWSKI DIVESTED 19.8 MILLION SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO 80.49 PERCENT