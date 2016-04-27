ZURICH, April 27 The departure of star fund
manager Rajiv Jain from Swiss private bank Vontobel
could have a negative impact among institutional investors
although it was too early to draw conclusions, Chief Executive
Zeno Staub told a newspaper.
"This will lead to a dent at first," he was quoted as
telling Handelszeitung in an a summary of an interview released
ahead of publication. He was not more specific.
Reiterating the bank's openness to acquisitions to help fuel
growth, Staub said outflows from customers fleeing Switzerland
as its bank secrecy is diluted were slowing. "2016 will be the
last year in which we see material impact in this regard," he
said.
He said Vontobel had concluded an internal review into
whether it had helped U.S. citizens avoid taxes. "The report is
now with the authorities," he was quoted as saying.
(Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by John Miller)