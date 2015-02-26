Feb 26 Vontobel Asset Management, a unit of Vontobel Holding AG, appointed Bobby Ross Bostic as senior relationship manager focusing on its business in Australia and New Zealand.

Bostic previously worked as an investment consultant serving institutional clients at Russell Investments, now part of London Stock Exchange Group Plc.

He has also worked at Capital Group Cos Inc, a privately held investment manager, as director for institutional and retail distribution. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)