June 23 Vontobel Asset Management, a unit of Vontobel Holding AG, appointed Ludovic Colin as a portfolio manager.

Colin has been appointed to Vontobel Asset Management's fixed-income team as portfolio manager and foreign exchange and interest rates macro specialist, the company said.

In his new role, he assumes responsibility for the management of the Vontobel Fund - Bond Global Aggregate as deputy portfolio manager.

He joins from Goldman Sachs where he was a cross asset macro specialist. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru)