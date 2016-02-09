Talanx CEO: More likely to revise 2017 profit target up than down
FRANKFURT, May 15 German insurer Talanx said on Monday it was more likely to revise up its full-year profit forecast than down.
ZURICH Feb 9 Swiss banks Raiffeisen and Vontobel said on Tuesday they had reached a new cooperation agreement beyond the current partnership which is set to expire in June 2017.
"The new arrangements relate to collaboration in the areas of investment products and securities settlement, and will run through to the end of 2020 at least," the two banks said in a statement. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)
FRANKFURT, May 15 German insurer Talanx said on Monday it was more likely to revise up its full-year profit forecast than down.
* SAYS DENIES ECB FINALIZED INSPECTION IN THE BANK IN RECENT WEEKS