ZURICH, June 20 Swiss bank Vontobel Holding AG
said on Friday it would buy back 12.5 percent of its
shares currently held by Swiss retail bank Raiffeisen, after
Raiffeisen said it would end their long-standing cooperation
agreement.
Under the agreement, which runs to the middle of 2017,
Vontobel provides back-office functions to Raiffeisen and
Raiffeisen sells Vontobel's structured financial products.
Vontobel said it had the right to repurchase the shares as
part of the agreement and that the price paid would be based on
the average share price over the last 60 days, which it had yet
to calculate. Based on Thursday's closing price, the stake is
worth around 250 million Swiss francs ($280.4 million).
A spokesman for Raiffeisen said the Vontobel purchase was
not a surprise as it was part of the agreement.
The agreement dates back to 2004 but there were signs of
strain in November 2012 over whether Notenstein Privatbank,
which Raiffeisen bought in January 2012, should be included in
the cooperation agreement.
Shares in Vontobel were up 1.5 percent at 31.50 francs by
0737 GMT.
