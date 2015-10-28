ZURICH Oct 28 Swiss bank Vontobel said on Wednesday it expects to post a better result in 2015 than the year before and that it is open to making more buys to boost its private banking and asset management arms.

In a business update, Zurich-based Vontobel posted advised clients assets at the end of the third quarter of 142 billion Swiss francs ($143.91 billion), almost unchanged from the end of June.

"As anticipated, the second half of 2015 is proving weaker than the first half of the year due to seasonal effects," the bank said in a statement. "Vontobel expects to deliver a solid result for the full year 2015 and currently anticipates that it will exceed the result for the previous year."

($1 = 0.9867 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)