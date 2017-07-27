Vontobel says H1 net profit at 98.7 mln Sfr

ZURICH, July 27 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank and asset manager Vontobel on Thursday posted first-half net profit allocated to shareholders of 98.7 million Swiss francs ($103.9 million), just shy of analysts' estimates in a Reuters poll for 101 million francs.

Total assets under management rose 6 percent to 146.5 billion francs in the first six months of the year, slightly ahead of a poll forecast for 145 billion francs.

The bank said its main emerging market fund, the Quality Growth boutique, grew its assets under management to 33.8 billion francs. The fund suffered billions in outflows last year following the departure of star money manager Rajiv Jain.