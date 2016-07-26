(Adds comments from CEO, detail)

By Joshua Franklin

ZURICH, July 26 Swiss bank Vontobel saw net outflows totalling 8.7 billion Swiss francs ($8.8 billion) in the first six months of 2016 as investors pulled cash from its flagship fund following the departure of star money manager Rajiv Jain.

Jain, who had been with Vontobel for 22 years and helped drive much of the bank's growth through his Quality Growth boutique, left this year to start his own venture.

Despite the outflows Vontobel Chief Executive Zeno Staub was upbeat on the work done so far by Matthew Benkendorf, Jain's replacement as chief investment officer.

"We can call the transition so far, so good," Staub said in a call with reporters on Tuesday for Vontobel's half-year results, highlighting the "very sound" investment results by the middle of the year.

Staub said all the clients of the Quality Growth boutique who had a mandatory clause to redeem their assets given a change in key personnel had been accounted for in the first-half figures.

Jain was a significant force behind much of the growth in Vontobel's asset management business, one of its three divisions along with private banking and financial products.

His 70-strong team at the boutique within the bank managed about $48 billion in assets, a third of Vontobel's total. By the end of June, this figure slipped to 37 billion francs. Vontobel's assets under management at the end of June totalled 127.8 billion francs.

Zurich-based Vontobel said profit allocated to shareholders for the first six months stood at 103.3 million francs, up from 97.4 million francs a year earlier and beating the Reuters poll average estimate of 88.4 million francs.

Net new money for first six months of the year was 3.1 billion francs when stripping out the withdrawals from the Quality Growth boutique.

"We have started fairly well into the second half year with revenues and organic growth developing in line with our ambitions," Staub said.

"However, as usual we expect the second half year to be seasonally weaker than the first half year."

($1 = 0.9852 Swiss francs)