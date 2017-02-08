ZURICH Feb 8 Vontobel Chief Executive
Zeno Staub said on Wednesday he is happy with the bank's
performance at the start of 2017.
"We have seen a decent start into the year across the whole
group," Staub said in a call with reporters after the bank
posted full-year results.
"So far it's fine. Again the environment in 2017, we do not
expect it to be easy and as always we will not give guidance for
2017 results, we leave that to the market. But we are happy with
what has happened in January."
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)