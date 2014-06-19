ZURICH, June 19 Vontobel Holding shares
rose on Thursday after fund manager Rajiv Jain, who runs one of
the world's largest emerging-markets funds, said he was
committed to the Swiss bank, rebutting speculation he was about
to leave.
Vontobel shares, which had shed more than 8 percent earlier
this week due to speculation Jain would depart, were up 3.8
percent at 31.25 Swiss francs by 0904 GMT, outpacing a 0.5
percent rise in the wider European sector.
"As Mark Twain said, the rumours of my death are greatly
exaggerated," 46-year-old Jain told Reuters in a phone interview
on Wednesday. "I think there clearly has been a change in
Vontobel New York so I think as a logical fallout of that,
people always speculate."
Jain has been appointed co-chief executive of Vontobel's
New York-based asset management boutique, sharing the role with
former Oppenheimer executive Philipp Hensler. They will replace
long-standing CEO Heinrich Schlegel, who is retiring.
