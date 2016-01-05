(Corrects stock move in paragraph 4 to more than 2 pct (not 3
pct)
ZURICH Jan 5 The family that controls Swiss
private bank Vontobel Holding has reaffirmed its
ownership role at the group, playing down talk it could sell the
business after clan patriarch Hans Vontobel died at the weekend.
The bank stressed on Monday that its independence after the
death of Hans Vontobel, the largest single shareholder, had been
"a matter of great importance" to him. However, his passing also
sparked talk that the family might consider selling parts of the
business or the entire bank to bigger rivals.
In an internal memo to staff seen by Reuters on Tuesday,
former Chairman Hans-Dieter Vontobel, the son of Hans Vontobel,
said: "Our families are fully committed to our company and our
engagement as family shareholders, today and for the future."
The bank's shares rose more than 2 percent on Monday on
speculation of a sale.
Vontobel's three main businesses are wealth management,
investment banking and asset management.
Most Vontobel shares are held by the founding family and a
shareholder pool that includes the Vontobel trust, bank
executives and the family-run Vontrust.
Last month, the bank nominated two family members to its
board of directors, a move Hans-Dieter Vontobel described at the
time as an important step to help it remain a family business.
(Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Michael Shields; Editing by Susan
Fenton)