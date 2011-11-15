* Vontobel CEO interview with German magazine
* CEO sees single digit net new asset growth for Vontobel
ZURICH Nov 15 The head of Swiss private
bank Vontobel ruled out a tie-up with rival Sarasin
in a magazine interview distributed on Tuesday.
"A fusion with Sarasin would go against all our criteria,"
Vontobel chief Zeno Staub told German monthly Capital in an
interview for its Nov. 17 edition.
Staub was responding to ongoing speculation surrounding
Sarasin, where majority shareholder Rabobank is
looking at options for its stake. Swiss newspapers have pegged
Julius Baer as a suitor for Rabobank's 46 percent
stake in Sarasin, which corresponds to 68 percent of voting
rights.
Vontobel's significant shareholder, Swiss cooperative bank
Raiffeisen with 12.5 percent, has also been tied to the
speculation over Sarasin in recent weeks. Any deal between
Raiffeisen and Sarasin is not likely to be taken well by
Vontobel, since the two compete for the same clients.
Vontobel would only buy a rival if the strategy, culture
and price were right, preferably located in Germany and
Switzerland, Staub said. A Vontobel spokesman confirmed Staub's
comments.
Vontobel's Staub also says he expects tax deals and other
measures cracking down on bank secrecy to cause short-term
outflows of client funds, but that Vontobel nevertheless expects
low single-digit net new money in the next two to three years.
The Swiss private banking industry is seen in dire need of
consolidation given rising costs and falling revenues,
particularly as the industry has been forced to move away from a
business model that often relied on offshore tax evasion.
Switzerland came under pressure to relax its cherished bank
secrecy from cash-strapped governments seeking to recoup tax
revenues during the financial crisis, and its private banks are
seeking new business models as traditional bank secrecy is
eroded.
Switzerland has signed agreements with Germany and Britain
to regularise money stashed away by tax dodgers in secret
accounts. Under the deals Swiss banks would impose a withholding
tax on accounts in exchange for preserving client privacy.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)