ZURICH Nov 15 The head of Swiss private bank Vontobel ruled out a tie-up with rival Sarasin in a magazine interview distributed on Tuesday.

"A fusion with Sarasin would go against all our criteria," Vontobel chief Zeno Staub told German monthly Capital in an interview for its Nov. 17 edition.

Staub was responding to ongoing speculation surrounding Sarasin, where majority shareholder Rabobank is looking at options for its stake. Swiss newspapers have pegged Julius Baer as a suitor for Rabobank's 46 percent stake in Sarasin, which corresponds to 68 percent of voting rights.

Vontobel's significant shareholder, Swiss cooperative bank Raiffeisen with 12.5 percent, has also been tied to the speculation over Sarasin in recent weeks. Any deal between Raiffeisen and Sarasin is not likely to be taken well by Vontobel, since the two compete for the same clients.

Vontobel would only buy a rival if the strategy, culture and price were right, preferably located in Germany and Switzerland, Staub said. A Vontobel spokesman confirmed Staub's comments.

Vontobel's Staub also says he expects tax deals and other measures cracking down on bank secrecy to cause short-term outflows of client funds, but that Vontobel nevertheless expects low single-digit net new money in the next two to three years.

The Swiss private banking industry is seen in dire need of consolidation given rising costs and falling revenues, particularly as the industry has been forced to move away from a business model that often relied on offshore tax evasion.

Switzerland came under pressure to relax its cherished bank secrecy from cash-strapped governments seeking to recoup tax revenues during the financial crisis, and its private banks are seeking new business models as traditional bank secrecy is eroded.

Switzerland has signed agreements with Germany and Britain to regularise money stashed away by tax dodgers in secret accounts. Under the deals Swiss banks would impose a withholding tax on accounts in exchange for preserving client privacy. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)