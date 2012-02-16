* Net new money of 8.2 bln Sfr, NNM 1.4 bln in private bank
* Group cuts dividend to 1.10 per share
* Profitability, operating efficiency below expectations
* Says expects volatile market conditions to persist
ZURICH, Feb 16 Net profits at Swiss
private bank Vontobel fell 23 percent in 2011 from a
year earlier and the group cut its dividend as weaker trading,
fee and commission income outweighed a fall in personnel and
general expenses for the period.
The bank reported record net new client assets of 8.2
billion francs ($8.9 billion), with strong inflows from Asia and
the Middle East. Net new money was 6.3 billion francs in the
asset management unit and 1.4 billion in private banking.
"The strong inflows are also a reflection of the high
quality of Vontobel's product offering and our proven advisory
expertise," said Vontobel CEO Zeno Staub in a statement.
"However, profitability and operating efficiency were below
our expectations," Staub said.
The group said it expects volatile market conditions and
investor uncertainty to persist and slashed its proposed
dividend by more than 20 percent to 1.10 francs per share from
1.40 francs for 2010.
Switzerland's private banks have been grappling with
weakening profitability as the strong Swiss franc has kept staff
costs high and reduced the value of revenues in euros and
dollars, while subdued client activity and low interest rates
continue to weigh on margins.
Larger rival Julius Baer said earlier this month
that net profit fell 27 percent on the year as lacklustre client
trading, restructuring costs and other expenses, including a
one-off payment to resolve the tax dispute with Germany, hit
results.
Baer also cut profit margin targets and raised its cost
income ratio forecast as the strong Swiss franc bit into
profitability.
($1 = 0.9236 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto, Editing by Mark Potter)