* Net new money of 8.2 bln Sfr, NNM 1.4 bln in private bank

* Group cuts dividend to 1.10 per share

* Profitability, operating efficiency below expectations

* Says expects volatile market conditions to persist

ZURICH, Feb 16 Net profits at Swiss private bank Vontobel fell 23 percent in 2011 from a year earlier and the group cut its dividend as weaker trading, fee and commission income outweighed a fall in personnel and general expenses for the period.

The bank reported record net new client assets of 8.2 billion francs ($8.9 billion), with strong inflows from Asia and the Middle East. Net new money was 6.3 billion francs in the asset management unit and 1.4 billion in private banking.

"The strong inflows are also a reflection of the high quality of Vontobel's product offering and our proven advisory expertise," said Vontobel CEO Zeno Staub in a statement.

"However, profitability and operating efficiency were below our expectations," Staub said.

The group said it expects volatile market conditions and investor uncertainty to persist and slashed its proposed dividend by more than 20 percent to 1.10 francs per share from 1.40 francs for 2010.

Switzerland's private banks have been grappling with weakening profitability as the strong Swiss franc has kept staff costs high and reduced the value of revenues in euros and dollars, while subdued client activity and low interest rates continue to weigh on margins.

Larger rival Julius Baer said earlier this month that net profit fell 27 percent on the year as lacklustre client trading, restructuring costs and other expenses, including a one-off payment to resolve the tax dispute with Germany, hit results.

Baer also cut profit margin targets and raised its cost income ratio forecast as the strong Swiss franc bit into profitability.

($1 = 0.9236 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto, Editing by Mark Potter)