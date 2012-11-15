* Net new money of 5 billion francs since mid-year

* Assets under management of 96 bln Sfr at end Oct

* Sees subdued developments in income (Adds details)

ZURICH, Nov 15 Swiss bank Vontobel said a solid inflow of net new money and positive market developments helped lift assets under management to 96 billion Swiss francs ($101 billion) at the end of October.

In an unusual ten-month trading statement on Thursday, the bank said assets under management rose more than 5 billion francs between the end of June and the end of October.

But it noted that revenue growth was subdued while expenses remained in line as it kept a close eye on costs.

The bank said in July that first-half profit tumbled 15 percent to 66.6 million francs from a year earlier, dragged down by risk-averse clients and weakness in its investment bank. ($1 = 0.9461 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by David Cowell)