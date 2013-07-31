ZURICH, July 31 Swiss bank Vontobel Holding
said first half profit rose 20 percent from a year
earlier as its asset management arm hauled in 7.4 billion Swiss
francs ($7.9 bln) of fresh money and
performance at its struggling private bank improved.
Net profit rose to 76.1 million francs, helped by a 49
percent jump in pretax profits at its private banking unit, and
included one-off costs of 10.6 million related to changes in its
cross-border wealth management business.
Under Chief Executive Zeno Staub, who took the helm two
years ago, the bank is seeking to more evenly split profits
between investment banking, where earnings can be more volatile,
and money management for institutions and wealthy individuals.
($1 = 0.9307 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)