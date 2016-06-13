June 13 Swiss private bank Vontobel said it hired Bernhard Breiter to lead its new team of private banking advisers, who will advise wealthy private clients in Australia.

Breiter will be based in Zurich and report to Alex Fung, head of Vontobel wealth management Asia Pacific.

Prior to joining Vontobel, Breiter spent 15 years at UBS AG, serving the Australian market. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)