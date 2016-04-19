BRIEF-Midas International Asset Management buys 5.0 pct stake in HI AI 1ST Special Purpose Acquisition
May 23 HI AI 1st Special Purpose Acquisition Co :
ZURICH, April 19 Swiss private bank Vontobel Holding's first-quarter net profit fell due to tough market conditions early this year, the company said on Tuesday.
"Against the backdrop of lower levels of client activity and lower trading volumes compared to the same period of the previous year, net profit weakened in the first quarter of 2016," it said in a statement after the Zurich-based bank's annual general meeting. It gave no detailed figures.
Vontobel had advised client assets of 142.3 billion Swiss francs ($148.3 billion) at the end of March, it said, an increase compared with average client assets for 2015.
Private Banking generated "impressive net new money" while the Fixed Income, Multi-Asset-Class and Thematic Investing boutiques in Asset Management attracted net new money that exceeded the 3-5 percent target range, it said.
($1 = 0.9596 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by David Clarke)
JAKARTA, May 23 Indonesia sold 14 trillion rupiah ($1.05 billion) of bonds, above the indicative target of 12 trillion rupiah, at the first auction after Standard & Poor's (S&P) upgraded Indonesia's sovereign bond ratings to investment grade, the finance ministry's financing and risk management office said on Tuesday.