ZURICH, July 27 Swiss bank Vontobel
said on Monday that first-half net profit increased nearly 24
percent on a rise in trading and in commissions and fees.
The Zurich-based bank said in its outlook that it had seen a
good start to the second half, but that traditionally weaker
trading volumes in July, August and December will weigh on the
full year.
Vontobel's profit for the first six months stood at 97.4
million Swiss francs ($101.45 million) from 61 million a year
earlier, beating market expectations for a net profit of 87.5
million francs.
The bank in March bought a majority stake in Britain's
TwentyFour Asset Management and said it had the financial
firepower for more deals.
($1 = 0.9601 Swiss francs)
