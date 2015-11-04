Nov 4 Vontobel Asset Management appointed Christian Hantel to its fixed income team as senior portfolio manager for the newly-formed global corporate bond mid yield strategy.

Hantel will be the lead portfolio manager of the new strategy and will be joined by Mondher Bettaieb and Jamil Bouallai, portfolio manager/credit analyst.

Hantel joins from Swisscanto Asset Management and he has also worked as head of corporate credit at BNY Mellon Asset Management. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)