TREASURIES-Yields rise as investors wait on Fed decision
* Fed meeting statement due out Wednesday in focus * Treasury refunding watched for signs of ultra-long bond By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 2 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday as investors waited on the conclusion of the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting on Wednesday for any clues on when the U.S. central bank is next likely to raise interest rates. The Fed is expected to keep interest rates steady after hiking them in March, but investors were waiting to see