Sept 17 Vontobel Asset Management said it hired Valentina Chen from Aviva Investors as portfolio manager for its emerging-markets fixed-income team.

Vontobel, which specializes in active asset management and tailor-made investment solutions, said Chen will manage the Vontobel Fund - Emerging Markets Bond, a local currency fund.

Chen joins after nine years at Aviva Investors where she served as head of local currency debt, managing over $2 billion. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)