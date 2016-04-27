April 27 Vontobel Wealth Management Asia Pacific, a unit of Zurich-based Vontobel Holding AG, named Joannes Ho executive director and senior relationship manager in Hong Kong.

Ho, who will be responsible for advising clients and supporting development of the business in the region, has previously worked with CTBC Bank and EFG Banks. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)