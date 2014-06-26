* Chief Executive says Southeast Asia could be a location
for LNG terminal
* Asia to become significantly more important for Vopak
* Bullish about opportunities to create Southeast Asian hub
SINGAPORE, June 26 Vopak is
considering building a liquefied natural gas terminal in
Southeast Asia, the chief executive of the Dutch independent
storage company said, as it is a key supply route for a region
that is home to the world's top LNG buyers.
Besides boosting trade flows, a move by Vopak to build its
first Asian LNG terminal could also spur competition among
countries such as Singapore and Malaysia that are trying to
position themselves as LNG trading hubs, given their location on
the main shipping route between Europe and Asia.
"If you look at LNG storage, we are interested in locations
which have a relatively large and liberal gas market, and
shipping routes where we believe LNG is most likely to be
traded," Chief Executive Eelco Hoekstra told Reuters.
"So Southeast Asia is obviously one of the locations that
comes to mind," Hoekstra said in an interview on Wednesday, a
day before the official opening of the firm's commercial oil
storage terminal in Pengerang, southeast of Malaysia's southern
state of Johor.
Japan and South Korea, the world's top two LNG buyers,
together with India and other Asian gas importers, take about 70
percent of global exports of the super-cooled fuel.
Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak expressed support for
an LNG trading terminal in Pengerang at the opening.
"I believe Pengerang is well placed to capture the future
growth of LNG," Najib said. "Towards this end, the federal
government is prepared to render the necessary support for
building an LNG trading terminal here."
Vopak, with its Pengerang joint venture partner Dialog Group
Bhd, is doing a feasibility study for an LNG terminal
in Pengerang, but Hoekstra said there were no firm plans yet for
a storage facility there.
He declined to say if Singapore was one of the sites the
firm was weighing for its LNG storage, but added that Asia would
become significantly more important for Vopak as shipping lines
along the Strait of Malacca and Singapore get increasingly busy.
While demand continues to rise, supplies will also surge as
the United States, where a shale gas revolution is changing the
energy landscape, exports LNG to Asia to cash in on the region's
oil-linked prices LNG-AS - the highest in the world.
Vopak now owns two LNG terminals, Gate in Rotterdam and
Altamira in Mexico, with a combined storage capacity of 840,000
cubic meters.
The firm, whose share price has dropped 15 percent this
year, has suffered from the harsh business climate in Europe,
where high crude prices and sinking diesel profits have prompted
refiners to cut operating rates by nearly a quarter this summer.
Vopak's $600-million Pengerang oil storage terminal, with a
total capacity of 1.28 million cubic meters, will account for
around 4 percent of its global portfolio.
The terminal is being developed by a 51-49 joint venture of
Malaysian terminal operator Dialog and Vopak, respectively.
Vopak is set to commission the next stage of Pengerang's first
phase by August.
HUB HOPES
Singapore dominates the regional oil storage business, with
a capacity of around 20 million cubic meters. But a scarcity of
land has stymied the city-state's growth of the business and
Malaysia is trying to fill this gap.
"It's only a matter of time before people stop realising
there is a difference between storing in Pengerang and storing
in Singapore," Hoekstra said.
He expects the oil hub centering on Singapore to expand to
other countries in the region, including Malaysia and Indonesia,
mirroring Europe's oil hub ARA, which is made up of Amsterdam,
Rotterdam, and Antwerp.
"I expect that there will be a great amount of alignment
between the business down in Singapore and Malaysia. I'm very
bullish about the opportunities to create a Southeast Asian
hub," Hoekstra added.
