PENGERANG, Malaysia, April 26 Vopak,
the world's largest independent storage tank operator, is due to
start operations at Southeast Asia's first facility to store
crude for trading by early 2014, with the project expected to
cost $620 million.
The storage terminal in southern Malaysia is close to where
a $20 billion petroleum hub is planned in Johor state which
borders Singapore - the largest oil trading hub in Asia.
The new 1.3 million cubic metre storage terminal, which is
being built in Pengerang, on the tip of southern Malaysia, is on
track to commence in early 2014 and represents Phase I, Patrick
van der Voort, president of Vopak Asia, told a ground breaking
ceremony on Thursday.
"There are many different types of crudes that are coming
here and in combination with the different level of requirements
from various refineries, (we) see the opportunities for storage
and blending," he told Reuters on the sidelines of the ceremony.
The project is being developed jointly with Malaysia's
Dialog Group and the Johor state government.
Ngau Boon Keat, executive chairman of Dialog Group, put the
cost of the project at 1.9 billion ringgit ($620 million) and
said 80 percent of its capacity had been committed to customers.
About 420,000-430,000 cubic metres or around 33 percent of
the capacity at the new terminal will be dedicated to crude
storage. The remaining storage will be used for refined fuels
like gasoil, gasoline and aviation fuel.
The Vopak project is being built in the same area where
Malaysia's Petronas is eyeing construction of an
integrated petroleum hub that includes a state-of-the-art oil
refinery with a capacity of 300,000 barrels per day (bpd).
($1 = 3.0587 Malaysian ringgits)
(Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Ed Davies)