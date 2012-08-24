AMSTERDAM Aug 24 Vopak, the world's
largest independent storage tank operator, on Friday reported
better-than-expected earnings before interest, tax, and
exceptional items, or adjusted EBIT, in the first half of 2012
and confirmed its outlook.
The Dutch oil and chemicals storage firm reported adjusted
EBIT, which excludes divestments and other possible one-off
costs, of 280 million euros, up 28 percent from a year ago.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected 271 million euros.
Vopak repeated its outlook of achieving an operating profit
before depreciation and amortisation between 725 million and 800
million euros this year.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)