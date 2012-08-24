AMSTERDAM Aug 24 Vopak, the world's largest independent storage tank operator, on Friday reported better-than-expected earnings before interest, tax, and exceptional items, or adjusted EBIT, in the first half of 2012 and confirmed its outlook.

The Dutch oil and chemicals storage firm reported adjusted EBIT, which excludes divestments and other possible one-off costs, of 280 million euros, up 28 percent from a year ago.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected 271 million euros.

Vopak repeated its outlook of achieving an operating profit before depreciation and amortisation between 725 million and 800 million euros this year. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)