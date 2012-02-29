* Reports 2011 EBIT of 585.5 mln euros, tops forecasts
* 2013 EBITDA seen 725-800 mln euros
* Uncertainties in biofuels sector will remain
By Ivana Sekularac
AMSTERDAM, Feb 29 Vopak, the
world's largest independent storage tank operator, plans to
increase oil storage capacity over the next three years after
reporting on Wednesday that 2011 earnings jumped by almost a
third.
Vopak plans to add six million cubic metres of additional
capacity by the end of 2014, and oil storage will account for 85
percent of that new capacity.
"We strongly believe there will be strong demand for
additional infrastructure," Chief Financial Officer Jack de
Kreij told Reuters in an interview.
"We have seen encouraging developments in the chemical
industry. The question is will that remain in 2012 or will that
be flattening down?"
Regarding recession in some countries in Europe, de Kreij
said: "It will result in lower consumption and lower consumption
means lower production."
De Kreij said that the oil storage business will remain a
key driver of growth on increasing demand for oil in China and
India.
Refinery closures caused by lower margins had increased the
need for crude oil storage, as well, he said.
Vopak offers oil, chemical and biofuel storage in major
ports including the United Arab Emirates port of Fujairah,
Rotterdam, Singapore and Tallinn.
EBIT BEATS FORECASTS
The company beat expectations with a 32 percent rise in 2011
earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 585.5 million euros
($785.95 million) on Wednesday.
That topped a forecast of 577 million euros in a Reuters
poll of analysts.
Vopak said it expects a group operating profit before
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between 725 and 800
million euros in 2013 on the back of new capacity. It forecast
higher 2012 EBITDA but did not give specific figure.
"Given the expected capacity expansions, the improving
global economy, and Vopak's business model, the fact that a FY12
target is lacking will not be viewed as positive," SNS
Securities said in a research note.
Micha Tiekink, an analyst with Rabobank, said he had
expected Vopak to raise its 2013 outlook: "I think their 2013
outlook will be reached in 2012."
Vopak said that it and its partners in expansion projects
through 2014 foresee capital expenditure of some 1.9 billion
euros, of which Vopak's total remaining cash spend will be some
500 million euros.
It reported a storage occupancy rate of 93 percent for 2011,
unchanged from 2010 but down from 94 percent in 2009 as the
result of diversification into biofuels.
Vopak said it still expects uncertainty in that sector due
to continued uncertainty about taxation and cross-border
regulations, particularly in Europe and North America.
($1 = 0.7450 euros)
(Additional reporting by Sara Webb; editing by Jason Neely)