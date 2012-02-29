* Reports 2011 EBIT of 585.5 mln euros, tops forecasts

* 2013 EBITDA seen 725-800 mln euros

* Uncertainties in biofuels sector will remain (Recasts, adds detail, analysts)

By Ivana Sekularac

AMSTERDAM, Feb 29 Vopak, the world's largest independent storage tank operator, plans to increase oil storage capacity over the next three years after reporting on Wednesday that 2011 earnings jumped by almost a third.

Vopak plans to add six million cubic metres of additional capacity by the end of 2014, and oil storage will account for 85 percent of that new capacity.

"We strongly believe there will be strong demand for additional infrastructure," Chief Financial Officer Jack de Kreij told Reuters in an interview.

"We have seen encouraging developments in the chemical industry. The question is will that remain in 2012 or will that be flattening down?"

Regarding recession in some countries in Europe, de Kreij said: "It will result in lower consumption and lower consumption means lower production."

De Kreij said that the oil storage business will remain a key driver of growth on increasing demand for oil in China and India.

Refinery closures caused by lower margins had increased the need for crude oil storage, as well, he said.

Vopak offers oil, chemical and biofuel storage in major ports including the United Arab Emirates port of Fujairah, Rotterdam, Singapore and Tallinn.

EBIT BEATS FORECASTS

The company beat expectations with a 32 percent rise in 2011 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 585.5 million euros ($785.95 million) on Wednesday.

That topped a forecast of 577 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Vopak said it expects a group operating profit before depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of between 725 and 800 million euros in 2013 on the back of new capacity. It forecast higher 2012 EBITDA but did not give specific figure.

"Given the expected capacity expansions, the improving global economy, and Vopak's business model, the fact that a FY12 target is lacking will not be viewed as positive," SNS Securities said in a research note.

Micha Tiekink, an analyst with Rabobank, said he had expected Vopak to raise its 2013 outlook: "I think their 2013 outlook will be reached in 2012."

Vopak said that it and its partners in expansion projects through 2014 foresee capital expenditure of some 1.9 billion euros, of which Vopak's total remaining cash spend will be some 500 million euros.

It reported a storage occupancy rate of 93 percent for 2011, unchanged from 2010 but down from 94 percent in 2009 as the result of diversification into biofuels.

Vopak said it still expects uncertainty in that sector due to continued uncertainty about taxation and cross-border regulations, particularly in Europe and North America.

($1 = 0.7450 euros) (Additional reporting by Sara Webb; editing by Jason Neely)