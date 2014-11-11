(Corrects paragraph 2 to say revenue forecast, not profit. Adds
dropped profit estimate in paragraph 3)
AMSTERDAM Nov 11 Vopak, a Dutch oil
and chemicals storage company, on Tuesday reported a
third-quarter fall in profits due to costs related to a
restructuring programme begun in July, missing analysts'
forecasts for the third quarter.
Vopak earned revenues of 337.6 million euros ($419.42
million) in the third quarter, slightly behind analysts' revenue
forecasts of 340 million euros. The world's largest independent
storage tank operator raised its outlook, saying it expects
operating profit excluding exceptional items for the full year
to exceed 740 million euros, in line with analysts' forecasts.
Third-quarter operating profit was down 9 percent on the
same period last year at 169.3 million due to 29 million euros
in impairment charges and 4 million euros in restructuring
costs. Analysts had estimated operating profit to come in at 187
million euros.
Excluding restructuring costs, operating profit was up 9
percent at 201.9 million euros.
"Our business climate remains challenging and competitive,"
said Vopak Chief Executive Eelco Hoekstra. "Geopolitical
uncertainties continue to make it difficult to predict economic
developments and the impact on our future results."
In June, the company said it would divest from 15 primarily
smaller terminals and planned to cut capital expenditure by
about 100 million euros.
Vopak has suffered from the harsh business climate in
Europe, where high crude prices and sinking profits from the
sale of diesel have prompted refiners to cut operating rates by
nearly a quarter this summer.
(1 US dollar = 0.8048 euro)
(Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)