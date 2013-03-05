BRIEF-National Bank of Canada confirms new normal course issuer bid
* National Bank of Canada confirms new normal course issuer bid
March 5 Vornado Realty Trust : * Sold 10 million j.c. penney co inc shares for $16.03 each - SEC
filing * Reports still holding 13.4 million shares, or 6.1 percent-SEC filing * Has understanding with db not to sell additional shares before March 11, 2013
-SEC filing
June 1 Longtime Wells Fargo & Co executive David Carroll will retire from his role as head of wealth and investment management next month, saying on Thursday he is leaving because he wants to pursue "another chapter in my life."