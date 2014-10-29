BRIEF-A brown company designats Roel Z. Castro as president and chief executive officer
* Designation of Robertino E. Pizarro as executive chairman was changed to chairman
Oct 29 Voss Veksel Og Landmandsbank ASA
* Q3 loan losses 0.8 million Norwegian crowns versus 0.7 million crowns
* Q3 net interest income 18.7 million crowns versus 19.4 million crowns
* Q3 net income 8.4 million crowns versus 7.7 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees net profit for H1 2017 to increase by 25.5 percent to 55.1 percent, or to be 140 million yuan to 173 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (111.6 million yuan)