Dec 2 Vossloh AG :
* Decides on key points of new strategy of Vossloh Group
* Previous Rail Infrastructure division is to be divided
into three new business units - Core Components, Customized
Modules and Lifecycle Solutions
* Transportation division will presumably contribute roughly
500 million euros to group sales in 2014
* Goal is to sell transportation division in whole or in
parts by 2017 at latest or to transfer it into a partnership
which will no longer be controlled by Vossloh
* For 2014 fiscal year, Vossloh expects sales revenues in
amount of about 1.34 billion euros and is confirming
already-announced EBIT forecast of -150 million euros to -180
million euros
* Is also planned to strengthen three new core divisions
through acquisitions
* Adjusted for one-off effects, 2014 EBIT is expected to be
about 30 million euros
* For 2015 executive board anticipates an increase in sales
between 3 pct to 4 pct and an increase in EBIT margin to about 3
pct to 4 pct
* In year 2016 EBIT will as well remain under ebit target
margin forecast for 2017
* EBIT target margin forecast for 2017 of 5 pct to 6 pct on
basis of hitherto existing portfolio structure
