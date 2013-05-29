BRIEF-CEO Amazon Web Services, Andrew Jassy's 2016 total compensation was $35.6 mln
* CEO Amazon Web Services, Andrew Jassy 's fy 2016 total compensation was $35.6 million - SEC filing
FRANKFURT May 29 Vossloh AG shareholder Thiele: * Says no decision has been made for takeover and squeeze-out
* Unit acquired total of 18.00 million ordinary shares representing 1.62% equity interest in 7-eleven malaysia from berjaya retail